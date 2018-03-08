Fight at Sac State library may have broken out after a student sneezed, witness says

Tensions were high earlier this week at the Sacramento State library as an argument evolved into a fight that reportedly required multiple campus police officers, and later paramedics, to respond.
What sparked the argument? A sneeze, according to one witness.
As first reported by The State Hornet, an aggressive shoving match broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the university's library. Three campus police officers and five community service officers responded, according to the campus newspaper.
One witness, Sacramento State student Timothy Nguyen, told The State Hornet that the ordeal was preceded by an argument after somebody sneezed. Another person told the sneezer that he presented a health risk and needed to leave the library, Nguyen said, and then the two began a staredown before agreeing to a fight.
Additionally, firefighters and paramedics with the Sacramento Fire Department were called to the scene, as one person involved in the fight reportedly had either an asthma attack or a panic attack and was taken to the hospital.
Photos posted to social media showed the aftermath of the scuffle and paramedics arriving at the scene as some students continued to study.
No arrests were made Tuesday night, according to The State Hornet, but an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Concerns about health in public places may be stronger than usual given the current, devastating flu season that has killed more than 160 people so far in California. Sacramento State, which has more than 30,000 enrolled students, has one library and the Academic Information Resource Center as its dedicated general study areas on its main campus.
