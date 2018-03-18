Former McClatchy High student plans to sue district over alleged gang rape

A former McClatchy High School Student, known as Virginia M., plans to sue the Sacramento City Unified School Distruct after she was allegedly asked to leave the school after being drugged and gang raped at a party.
Emily Zentner
