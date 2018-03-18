Former McClatchy High student plans to sue district over alleged gang rape
A former McClatchy High School Student, known as Virginia M., plans to sue the Sacramento City Unified School Distruct after she was allegedly asked to leave the school after being drugged and gang raped at a party.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg addresses Hiram Johnson High students, who protested in the March 14 national school walkout. The 17 minute demonstrations for better gun control and safer schools took place in 2500 schools across America.
California legislators stand in solidarity with Sacramento students protesting in the March 14 national school walkout. The 17 minute demonstrations for better gun control and safer schools took place in over 2500 schools across America.
Protesters stood on Capitol Mall across from the National Rifle Association's Sacramento office to call for reform and an end to gun violence on Wednesday as part of the national walkout led by students.
Winston Churchill Middle School seventh grader Samhita Kumar wins the annual California Central Valley Spelling Bee for the second time. Kumar will travel to Washington D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar and Sacrament Police Chief Daniel Hahn published a video asking the community to help keep schools safe by immediately reporting to law enforcement any safety threat residents he
The Wednesday night forum included Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar, along with students and parents. Two weeks ago, a student displayed a controversial science project tit