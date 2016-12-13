How would repealing Obamacare affect California?

Answering a statewide call for donations, Sacramento families donated hundreds of ounces of frozen breast milk this week to Mothers' Milk Bank, a San Jose-based nonprofit that ship to 114 hospitals in 11 states.
In the early-morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, the Sandoval family prepared conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval for surgery to separate them. The family moved onto the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, where a team of physicians and other health professionals will perform the delicate operation.
Many people may not realize that the chocolate they know and love is actually a fermented food. Ramon Perez of highly regarded Puur Chocolat in Sacramento explains how fermentation works and why it's important for chocolate.
With this year's divisive election still roiling the country, there's bound to be a little tension at many Thanksgiving dinner tables this year. Here are tips from everyday folks about how to maintain civilized conversation and cope with your family's red-state, blue-state divides.
Rhoda Kitchen, 41, says she's relieved her recent hospitalization for a blood clot won't prevent her from voting. The Sutter Medical Center patient in Sacramento is one of a few California absentee voters who will be casting a ballot from a hospital room.