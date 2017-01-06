Community nursing corps to amp up health education in low-income areas

0:15 American River bike trail flooded in some areas Pause

3:28 January 1997 Northern California flood: Broken levees, mudslides, homes under water

1:40 Before the deluge: Aerial tour shows Cosumnes River in the valley before big storm

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:10 What to expect as precipitation accumulates

1:02 South County residents fill sandbags as megastorm approaches

0:06 Rushing water on the Yuba River at Donner Pass

1:19 Sneak preview of Sacramento's "Ice Blocks"