A dance experiment? Sutter Medical shows what happens when music grabs the lab staff
Celebrating Sacramento Lab Week, staff members at Sutter Medical Center show off their best moves to these tunes: "24K" by Bruno Mars, "Side to Side" by Ariana & Nicki, "Cheap Thrills" by Sia, and Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You."
Jeff HammondSutter Medical Center
More Videos
8:03
A dance experiment? Sutter Medical shows what happens when music grabs the lab staff
1:05
Antelope woman falls victim to a 'rare but not unusual' health crisis
1:26
California's Right to Try law could let ALS patient receive unapproved treatment
1:50
'Game changer' in diagnosing Alzheimer's disease
1:07
'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike
1:20
California teens speak out against candy-flavored tobacco at state Capitol
1:20
'Cancer is Hilarious' blogger faced her fears
1:19
President Trump: 'Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare'
1:13
Rep. Pelosi says GOP should've taken time to develop health care bill
1:19
Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally
2:14
Sacramento region prepares for a tough allergy season
2:25
San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'