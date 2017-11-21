'I was freezing until I got here'

Xavier Cabano, 28, and four friends were camped out on 14th Street on Tuesday, eating snacks and guarding a large cart the group uses to store their clothes. He said his group has gotten more grief from police since residents began asking city officials to clear them out.
Sarah Sneed, 68, who has suffered two strokes, waited as security at the Courtyard Inn in North Highlands evict her along with her daughter and son-in-law Wedneday. They had run out of money and had no car and no place to go - but they're not alone in their dilemma.
Lisa Lindberg has lived near the levee for 35 years. She and others in the neighborhood are concerned with safety and the trash generated by the homeless camps at the end of Jefferson Ave. and the American River.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office's Homeless Liason Deputies Team Found a large transient camp near the Foresthill Bridge in Auburn last week. Deputies give a look inside the camp with this video posted on Facebook on Aug. 18.
Bike commuter Jim Holland describes a May 4, 2017 incident in which a man punched him in the jaw on the Sacramento Northern Bikeway, the main connector trail between downtown Sacramento and the American River Parkway.