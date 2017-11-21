More Videos

Watch raucous exchange with homeless activists at Sacramento City Council meeting

Steinberg has 'no guarantee, but a real chance' on fighting homelessness 3:26

Residents worry about garbage, safety along the American River 0:58

Mayor Steinberg fields questions at contentious meeting on homeless shelters 1:07

Are downtown homeless in danger? 1:30

Lonzo Ball on De'Aaron Fox: 'He's getting better, just like I am' 0:52

Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season 2:44

Johnny Cash made history at Folsom Prison 3:12

Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew 1:37

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:47

  • 'I was freezing until I got here'

    First Step Communities' winter sanctuary programs work to get 100 people off the streets at night in Sacramento.

First Step Communities' winter sanctuary programs work to get 100 people off the streets at night in Sacramento.
Paul Kitagaki Jr. The Sacramento Bee