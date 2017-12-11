Her grandson died on the streets. She’s planning a hospice for the homeless in his name

Marlene von Friederichs-Fitzwater talks to Dave Whitworth, left, and Carla Watson, who are both homeless, outside a warehouse building which she is buying on North C Street on Thursday in Sacramento. Von Friederichs-Fitzwater, a retired professor of medicine at UC Davis, plans to open a hospice for terminally ill homeless men and women at the location. Her inspiration for the project was her grandson, Joshua, who died homeless in 2014. The project, called Joshua House, is located near Loaves & Fishes and is expected to open next year. Randy Pench rpench@sacbee.com