Mexican restaurant opens in old Ford’s Real Hamburgers spot near Land Park

Dali’s Kitchen, a family-run Mexican restaurant, opened Saturday in the building once occupied by Ford’s Real Hamburgers across from Land Park.
The restaurant is the work of Dali Magallon and her family. Magallon, a native of Bellavista, Mexico, is known in south Sacramento for selling food from her home near Florin Road.
So far, Magallon and her family are rolling out a small menu as they build their business. The menu has some staples, like burritos, carne asada and enchiladas, and is expected to expand with Magallon’s specialties. The restaurant does not sell alcohol yet.
The building at 1948 Sutterville Road was the site of Ford’s Real Hamburgers for 25 years until it closed in 2012. It is behind Shabu Pub, a “hot pot” restaurant that opened a few weeks ago in the building that once housed a Blockbuster video store.
