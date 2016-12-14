New Sacramento mayor ditches Kevin Johnson’s fancy SUV for a Ford sedan

Sacramento’s new mayor has a used car.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg will be chauffeured in a 2016 Ford Fusion hybrid that was already in use in the city’s fleet. The car had 18,063 miles on it as of Wednesday morning.
Like his predecessor, Kevin Johnson, Steinberg will be driven around town by a reserve Sacramento police officer. But unlike Johnson, Steinberg requested a car that was already being used by the city. He rode in the front seat on Wednesday, his first official day as mayor. Johnson always rode in the back.
The city spent $50,706 on a new Chevy Tahoe hybrid sport-utility vehicle in 2010 for Johnson, at the request of the mayor’s office, plus another $6,000 on police equipment for the vehicle. The SUV was outfitted with a satellite dish, making it a recognizable figure around the city.
Steinberg’s vehicle was purchased in April 2015 for $29,969, according to city spokeswoman Marycon Razo. She said it had been used by the Fleet Management department.
“The mayor will retain the same security detail as Mayors Fargo and Johnson before him,” mayoral spokeswoman Kelly Fong Rivas said. “He requested use of an existing hybrid fleet vehicle and is pleased the city was able to rotate a used Ford Fusion hybrid in for the SUV, which will be returned back to the city fleet.”
Being chauffeured around – even in a Ford Fusion – is a change for Steinberg.
When he was president of the state Senate – considered the second-most powerful position in California politics – Steinberg drove himself to work at the Capitol in a Honda Accord. He did the same as he ran for mayor earlier this year.
Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis
