New Sacramento mayor ditches Kevin Johnson’s fancy SUV for a Ford sedan

2:00 Watch the awkward ceremony involving Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and Mayor Kevin Johnson Pause

1:23 DeMarcus Cousins says he was 'horrible' in loss to Jazz

1:26 Need to share ball is what Kings 'have been dealing with' in losses

2:02 Sacramento considers Seattle's homeless camp model

1:34 Mayor Kevin Johnson's last State of the City address

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

2:03 Formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva meet for first time after separation

1:33 Former Folsom High teammates to face off in biggest game of their lives