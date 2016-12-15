Good news for Republic FC? Major League Soccer expansion timing revealed

3:51 Darrell Steinberg sworn in as Sacramento’s 56th mayor Pause

2:00 Watch the awkward ceremony involving Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and Mayor Kevin Johnson

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

0:48 Firefighters rescue three men and a dog from rising river

1:04 Sacramento River swells ahead of big storm

1:12 Malachi Richardson learned a lot from his D-League time

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:34 Rivers swell after weekend storms, sending more debris and lifting boats higher