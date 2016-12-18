Sacramento park is getting trashed, and city plans to restrict access

1:27 'Art Street' hopes to build on success of temporary display Pause

1:01 Sacramento arena artist is an edgy veteran of city's scene

1:39 Transformation of downtown Sacramento will take some time

1:18 Ballet dances become business people with Capital Dance Project

1:00 Darrell Steinberg set new spending record in Sacramento mayoral race

0:57 Sacramento mural by Latino artists will honor former Mayor Joe Serna Jr.

0:53 Sacramento City College pedestrian and bicycle bridge provides link to Curtis Park, Land Park

1:39 Sacramento artist installing huge sculpture at Kings arena

2:48 Kevin Johnson's history of sexual misconduct allegations

1:08 Midtown Sacramento's tallest building in the works