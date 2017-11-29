Sacramento one big step closer to Major League Soccer

More Videos 0:28 'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets. Pause 4:06 'We are so aware of how powerless we are' 0:40 'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 1:14 Mike Pereira discusses how he got veterans involved with officiating 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 5:09 'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career 2:28 Shanahan discusses quarterbacks following 49ers' loss to Seahawks 0:33 Surprise visitors check out Oroville Dam as Phase 2 of spillway repair begins 0:48 Dave Joerger declares loss to Bucks 'not a good game' 0:37 Watch strong winds and rain lashing Sierra over 8-hour span in just 35 seconds Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like Preliminary work is beginning on a new soccer stadium, meant to be home to the Major League Soccer franchise Sacramento hopes to be awarded by December. These images show what the stadium is expected to look like. Preliminary work is beginning on a new soccer stadium, meant to be home to the Major League Soccer franchise Sacramento hopes to be awarded by December. These images show what the stadium is expected to look like. Brian Blomster The Sacramento Bee

