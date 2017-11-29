More Videos

    Preliminary work is beginning on a new soccer stadium, meant to be home to the Major League Soccer franchise Sacramento hopes to be awarded by December. These images show what the stadium is expected to look like.

Sacramento one big step closer to Major League Soccer

By Ryan Lillis

rlillis@sacbee.com

November 29, 2017 06:43 AM

Major League Soccer has formally named Sacramento one of four finalists for expansion, and a contingent representing the city’s bid will make a final pitch to a committee of league owners next week in New York.

Sacramento is joined by Detroit, Nashville and Cincinnati as finalists for one of two expansion spots up for grabs this year. The MLS board of governors, made up of the league’s current team owners, is expected to vote on approving two expansion bids Dec. 14. Two more expansion spots will be granted in the future.

“The leaders of the Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville and Sacramento MLS expansion ownership groups have bold visions and innovative plans for their clubs, stadiums and their involvement in their respective communities,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “We are pleased these highly-respected business and sports leaders have been so determined to bring Major League Soccer to their cities. We have been greatly encouraged by the progress that all four of these groups have made and we are looking forward to their presentations.”

Sacramento has long been considered a front-runner for expansion. The city’s second-division club, Republic FC, draws regular sellouts and the team has begun pre-construction work on a privately-financed soccer stadium in the downtown railyard. Its ownership group is led by local businessman Kevin Nagle and includes San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York, local developer Mark Friedman and members of the Sacramento Kings ownership group.

The local contingent will make the city’s final pitch in front of the MLS expansion committee on Dec. 6. That committee will then recommend two winning bids to the league’s board of governors and an announcement of the successful bids is expected before the end of the year.

Sacramento Republic FC will be used as team name in Major League Soccer bid

Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis

