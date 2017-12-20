Sacramento’s Bicycle Chef, Christopher Davis-Murai, dies at 51

Randall Koroush is missed at Capitol Park

Capitol Park is a little less tidy these days because of the death of Randall Koroush, a homeless man who for the past 20 years made it his daily mission to pick up trash, rake leaves and polish the ironwork around California’s statehouse. Koroush, 56, who slept under the I Street Bridge and arrived at the Capitol at dawn every morning, was beloved by the Capitol grounds crews, CHP officers and others who work in the area.