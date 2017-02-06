Broadway in central Sacramento to be closed at RR tracks this week

Sacramento city officials are warning drivers that a busy section of Broadway will be shut down all day for four days this week, starting Tuesday morning, so that Union Pacific Railroad can work on the tracks where they cross the street.
The street will be closed between 19th and 20th streets from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Friday.
Nearby W and X streets, both one-way boulevards, are likely to be good route alternatives.
UP officials said they plan to replace much of the crossing, including adding new track, ties and adjacent panels.
Spokesman Justin Jacobs said the railroad apologizes for the inconvenience and is working on a policy to get word out more in advance going forward.
Tony Bizjak
