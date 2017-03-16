Watch streetcars roll along Sacramento streets in the 1940s

Several massive boulders fell along State Route 78, closing the highway through San Diego's North County on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. SR-78 was closed from Bandy Canyon Road to three miles east of San Diego at Haverford Road, according to CalTrans. The boulders were exploded into more manageable chunks to be removed by crews. Both lanes have reopened.
City officials hosted a grand re-opening ceremony and public tours at the downtown train depot on February 23, 2017, showing off the results of a two-year, $36 million renovation project at the 4th and I Street Amtrak and Capitol Corridor train station.