Watch streetcars roll along Sacramento streets in the 1940s

These downtown scenes show streetcar operations of the Sacramento City Lines in a circa 1946 educational documentary.
Video courtesy WDTVLIVE42

Watch Caltrans blow to pieces huge boulders blocking highway

Several massive boulders fell along State Route 78, closing the highway through San Diego's North County on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. SR-78 was closed from Bandy Canyon Road to three miles east of San Diego at Haverford Road, according to CalTrans. The boulders were exploded into more manageable chunks to be removed by crews. Both lanes have reopened.

