Public can test drive alternative-fuel vehicles Wednesday at the Capitol

The public can test drive a selection of environmentally friendly vehicles Wednesday at the AltCar Expo near the state Capitol’s west steps in Sacramento.
A lineup of alternative-fuel vehicles will be on display from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizers contend it will be the largest array of “green cars” ever assembled at the Capitol.
Autos available for test drives include electrics, hybrid electrics, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, natural gas autos, propane and biodiesel vehicles.
The event is being put on by a partnership that includes the California Environmental Protection Agency, the California Air Resources Board, the Sacramento Clean Cities Coalition, the state Department of General Services, the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District, the California Government Operations Agency and the Municipal Equipment Maintenance Association.
Co-sponsors include Honda, Toyota and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and state officials are scheduled to attend. Alternative-fuel vehicle experts will be available to answer questions.
For more information, see altcarexposac.com.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments