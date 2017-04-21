Caltrans must redo failed surfacing job on Highway 50 bridge in Sacramento

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:56 Peeling and patching: A big Highway 50 fix needs fixing Pause 1:49 Tax board boss says his job was threatened 0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world 0:42 Slayer rocks Aftershock music festival 1:14 Voices from Sacramento's March for Science 1:31 CalPERS member says former CHP officer can apply for disability 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 1:34 Kamala Harris says local law enforcement shouldn't have to do the federal government's job 1:43 Activist tells why he hit Mayor Kevin Johnson with pie 0:32 Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A multimillion-dollar resurfacing job on the Highway 50 bridge over the Sacramento River has failed – mysteriously, officials say – and will have to be scrapped and replaced this summer at three times the original cost. Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee