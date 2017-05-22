How the DMV keeps smutty license plates off our roads

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:42 Outgoing chair of California Democratic Party: F*%! Donald Trump Pause 1:38 'Don't wait for them. You lead' on health care, nurses' leader tells rally 1:07 DNC Chair Tom Perez says Trump, Putin in 'bromance' 0:55 California Democratic activists want Trump impeached -- now 2:49 Water officials ramp down Oroville spillway 0:32 Solomon Thomas practices with 49ers for the first time 1:31 Desiree Salazar moving forward with her life 0:47 Skateboarder flies from halfpipe onto his knees to propose to girlfriend 1:32 Street fair turns Broadway into hub of fun 0:39 B Street performers write their own play, "Treatment" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email These applications for personalized license plates were reviewed by the California DMV. Can you guess which ones they approved or denied? Nathaniel Levine The Sacramento Bee

These applications for personalized license plates were reviewed by the California DMV. Can you guess which ones they approved or denied? Nathaniel Levine The Sacramento Bee