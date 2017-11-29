Air Canada to offer nonstop flights between Sacramento and Vancouver

1:28 How to zipper merge Pause

0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

0:40 'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

4:06 'We are so aware of how powerless we are'

1:14 Mike Pereira discusses how he got veterans involved with officiating

2:28 Shanahan discusses quarterbacks following 49ers' loss to Seahawks

0:37 Watch strong winds and rain lashing Sierra over 8-hour span in just 35 seconds

0:28 'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets.