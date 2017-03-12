CHP tickets Casa Roble students’ cars while they’re in class

1:21 Take a tour of Sacramento's renovated downtown train depot Pause

0:28 A look at the next 3 storms projected to hit Sacramento, Northern California

0:46 This is what California's bullet train would look like

0:23 Light rail trains return to Historic Folsom

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

0:46 Citrus Heights Police Chief Ron Lawrence responds to Bee investigation

1:28 Liberal protesters, Trump supporters meet at Bera town hall

1:04 UC Davis' Chima Moneke making another leap