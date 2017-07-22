FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2013 photo made available by NASA, the Sierra Nevada Corporation's Dream Chaser spacecraft is carried by a helicopter during a test in Sparks, Nev. On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013, the Nevada-based company tested a full-scale model at Edwards Air Force Base in California in its first free flight, but after being dropped by a helicopter, the left landing gear deployed too late and the test vehicle skidded off the runway.
July 22, 2017 3:53 PM

NASA posts hundreds of archive videos featuring air and space vehicles to YouTube

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

Anyone interested in space and aviation has hours of new material to browse through, courtesy of NASA.

Over the past month, the space administration has posted more than 300 archive videos from its Armstrong Flight Research Center on a distinct YouTube channel.

Videos range from Mars rover tests to hypersonic jet takeoffs, with many experimental crafts featured. A majority of the videos are less than two minutes long.

NASA’s effort will result in about 500 videos being uploaded to YouTube, which will span decades of archive footage. It’s an initiative by the research center’s social media team to make its video library more easily accesible to the public, Motherboard reports.

“NASA has so much digital content that tends to be overlooked by the public, given the difficulty that exists in actually locating the content,” Rebecca Richardson, social media manager for NASA Armstrong, told Motherboard via email.

Armstrong Flight Research Center is located at Edwards Air Force Base in California. Photos, videos and other information related to the research center can be found on its official website.

Some of the most viewed clips on the channel involve hypersonic jets, such as the X-43A / Hyper-X.

