NASA posts hundreds of archive videos featuring air and space vehicles to YouTube

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2013 photo made available by NASA, the Sierra Nevada Corporation's Dream Chaser spacecraft is carried by a helicopter during a test in Sparks, Nev. On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013, the Nevada-based company tested a full-scale model at Edwards Air Force Base in California in its first free flight, but after being dropped by a helicopter, the left landing gear deployed too late and the test vehicle skidded off the runway. Carla Thomas AP