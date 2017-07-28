FILE - Glitter and Ice lipstick from MAC Holiday Collection 2011.
Nation & World

It’s National Lipstick Day on Saturday. Here’s where you can find free lipstick

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

July 28, 2017 4:53 PM

There seems to be a day for everything, so most people are likely unaware that Saturday marks National Lipstick Day.

That means plenty of deals and sales across the country, but none are simpler or cheaper than what MAC Cosmetics is offering: free lipstick, the makeup brand confirmed on Twitter.

The only catch is that supplies will be limited. First come, first serve.

MAC has nine stores located in the Sacramento area, according to the store locator on the company’s website. These include locations at Macy’s on K Street, at Arden Fair Mall, at the Roseville Galleria, at Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights and at the Palladio in Folsom.

The lipsticks are normally $17, according to Glamour.

