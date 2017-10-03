Trump’s ‘jump shot’ paper-towel tosses in Puerto Rico outrage some on Twitter

In President Donald Trump’s visit to Puerto Rico on Tuesday, he called the relatively low death toll following Hurricane Maria “nothing short of a miracle.”
But he received plenty of criticism for a gesture that some third-party observers seemed not to appreciate.
As about 200 people cheered his visit, Trump tossed supplies including rolls of paper towels into the crowd, sometimes in a basketball-like manner.
Video of the tosses made its way online quickly, and many people, especially his critics, attacked Trump via social media for what they deemed an insensitive or inappropriate display.
Some found humor in it. Others were “speechless.” Here’s what Twitter users had to say.
