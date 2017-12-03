Supermoon seen rising around the world

A supermoon rises in front of a replica of the Statue of Liberty sitting atop the Liberty Building in downtown Buffalo, N.Y., on Sunday. The Dec. 3 full moon is the first of three consecutive supermoons. The other two will occur on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2018.
Julio Cortez
AP
The supermoon rises behind the Uppatasanti Pagoda seen from Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Sunday. The Dec. 3 full moon will be the first of three consecutive supermoons.
Aung Shine Oo
AP
An airplane travels across a full supermoon, as seen from Arlington, Va., on Sunday.
Tom Brenner
The New York Times
The Supermoon rises above Whitby Abbey in Whitby, England, on Sunday.
Danny Lawson
AP
A full moon, referred to as a supermoon, rises over the University of Notre Dame's main building Sunday in South Bend, Ind.
Robert Franklin
South Bend Tribune
The moon rises over a building in Netanya, Israel, on Sunday.
Ariel Schalit
AP