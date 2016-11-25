3 children’s medicines recalled because of potentially lethal ingredient

Three brands of over-the-counter homeopathic children’s drugs, two bearing the CVS name, have been recalled over uncertainty about the amount of potentially poisonous belladonna.
Raritan Pharmaceuticals recall announcement, issued Thursday, says U.S. Food & Drug Administration tests determined varying amounts of belladonna from the amount stated on 135-tablet bottles of CVS Homeopathic Infants’ Teething Tablets in lot Nos. 41116 and 43436; 0.85-ounce bottles of CVS Homeopathic Kids’ Ear Relief Liquid, lot No. 35254; and 0.85-ounce bottles of Kids Relief Homeopathic Ear Relief Oral Liquid, lot No. 33149.
CVS initiated its own recall of the teething tablets in September. At the same time, the FDA issued a blanket warning to throw out homeopathic children’s teething tablets and gels. Homeopathic remedies emphasize a “natural” approach to healing.
Raritan says it makes the products for Homeolab USA, which supplies the belladonna blends.
Despite carrying the Italian term for “beautiful lady,” belladonna is “a substance that can cause harm at larger doses,” Raritan’s recall notice states. “The company is voluntarily recalling the product out of an abundance of caution.”
According to Encyclopedia.com, “ingestion of high concentrations of atropine, a potent alkaloid found in belladonna, can cause severe illness and death. Atropine is fatal in doses as small as 100 mg, which equals 5-50 g of belladonna herb, depending on the potency of the particular plant. For children, a fatal dose is even significantly less.”
