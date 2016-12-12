‘I’ll make it.’ Tiny cancer patient’s climb up the stairs inspires thousands

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful' Pause

2:52 'I feel like I am Santa Claus'

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

2:36 Lazarus the Cat's Mysterious Long Distance Adventure

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

3:39 What is autism?

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

1:41 Drink and be merry: TX Bourbon line stretches around the block