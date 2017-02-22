Mexico to Trump: We won’t take your unwanted immigrants

1:51 Effects of heavy winter storms are seen and felt throughout California Pause

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

0:09 Water continues to drain at Lake Berryessa

1:01 Highway 50 suffers more damage as precipitation saturates the Sierra

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

2:57 Kings look to a future without Cousins

2:10 One-way traffic control on Highway 50 near Bridal Veil Falls

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test