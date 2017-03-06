Gold Star father Khizr Khan’s travel privileges ‘under review’

Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who gave an impassioned speech at the Democratic National Convention this summer in defense of the Constitution, is not traveling to give a speech in Canada because his travel privileges are ‘under review.’
Khan, who is a U.S. citizen, had been scheduled to give a speech in Toronto Mar. 7. But Monday, Ramsay Talks, the organization that had arranged the speech, announced he would no longer be appearing.
It was not clear who was conducting the review or why a U.S. citizen’s right to freely travel abroad was being called into question. He had been scheduled to speak Tuesday at a Ramsay Talks luncheon and participate in a question and answer session.
The news Khan was being prevented from traveling came on the same day the Trump administration announced a revised travel executive order, restricting travel from six Muslim-majority countries. Khan emigrated to the U.S. in 1980 from Pakistan, which is not on the list.
Khan’s son Capt. Humayun Khan was killed serving in Iraq in 2004. He was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart for saving the lives of other soldiers. The elder Khan and his wife Ghazala appeared in Philadelphia at the DNC in July, during which he delivered a speech rejection then-Republican candidate Donald Trump’s call to ban Muslims from the U.S. because they are a security risk.
Khan told Canadian television station CTV on Monday that he had no further comment.
Comments