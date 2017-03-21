Trump tells Republicans: Support this health bill or risk losing your seats

President Donald Trump visited Capitol Hill on Tuesday to shore up support for the revised GOP health care legislation ahead of Thursday’s scheduled floor vote in the House.
In a closed-door meeting, Trump urged House Republicans to pass the controversial legislation, saying failure to do so would cost incumbents their seats in the upcoming midterm GOP primaries.
I’m gonna come after you big time. President Donald Trump to conservative Rep. Mark Meadows, according to Rep. Richard Hudson, in Tuesday’s closed-door meeting. Hudson says it was in jest.
House Speaker Paul Ryan praised Trump’s pep talk. “The president just came here and knocked the ball out of the park,” Ryan told reporters afterward. “He knocked the cover off the ball.”
But stubborn opposition by a group of conservative House Republicans, dubbed the Freedom Caucus, continues to imperil the bill’s chances for passage.
Those tensions surfaced at the meeting when Trump confronted Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the Freedom Caucus founder and leader, who maintains that GOP leadership won’t have enough votes on Thursday to pass the legislation.
READ MORE: Paul Ryan’s Obamacare replacement bill is in serious trouble
After asking Meadows to stand up, Trump said, “I’m counting on you to vote for the bill,” according to Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., who was at the meeting.
Trump then warned all Republicans about the election consequences if the bill fails and specifically told Meadows: “I’m gonna come after you big time,” Hudson recalled.
Meadows was unshaken by the President’s public arm twisting.
“In terms of calling me out, the president and I have a good relationship, so I don’t see anything that is of great concern from that standpoint,” Meadows said afterwards. “Certainly, I want to get to ‘yes,’ I’m working to get to ‘yes,’ and looking forward to being able to lower health care premiums.”
But “I’m no closer to ‘yes’ than I was yesterday because we haven’t made any changes,” Meadows added.
If 21 Republicans vote against Ryan’s plan, which he calls American Health Care Act, the bill will fail. Democrats unanimously oppose the legislation.
The revised proposal offered sweeteners for both conservatives and moderates, but the enhancements may not go far enough to sway either.
While Trump’s attitude Tuesday was humorous and engaging, not stern or threatening, Republicans will feel heat from voters and possibly face primary challenges if they kill what many believe is their best shot at a quick repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.
Ryan was optimistic on Tuesday that new proposals to amend the legislation, announced late Monday night, would win over wary Republican moderates who feel the bill harms seniors and the poor, along with the more conservative members who say it’s too much like Obamacare.
The revised proposal offered sweeteners for both groups, but the enhancements may not go far enough to sway either.
In a nod to conservatives, the amendments allow states to require Medicaid enrollees to fulfill a work requirement in order to receive coverage. Single parents with children under age six or with a child with disabilities would be excluded from the requirement, said Elizabeth Lower-Basch, director of the income and work supports team at the liberal Center for Law and Social Policy.
In addition to employment, the work requirement could be satisfied under the GOP bill through skills training, education in pursuit of a job or community service. But Lower-Basch said states are unlikely to provide the training and education that would meet the requirement.
“There’s essentially no protections in this for people against states implementing this in terrible, terrible ways,” she said.
Under the new amendments, states could also receive their federal Medicaid funding for traditional adults and children as lump-sum block grants. Funding for the elderly and disabled would be based on the number of enrollees.
The GOP bill shifts Medicaid, the state/federal health plan for the poor and disabled, from an open-ended entitlement program to one with capped funding.
The legislation would also increase Medicaid’s annual inflation-based funding rate for elderly and disabled beneficiaries.
In addition, the new amendments would also block new states from expanding eligibility for Medicaid under Obamacare. That would nix plans by North Carolina and Kansas to do so.
The new legislation would also repeal the Affordable Care Act taxes this year instead of in 2018, with most of the tax benefits going to wealthy individuals. A new analysis by Democrats on the Joint Economic Committee found the Republican plan would provide the wealthy an average of $207,390 more per year in after-tax income while low-income families would lose $205 a year.
“The Republican plan would mean a restaurant worker pays more for their health care so that a hedge fund manager can get a six figure tax break. That’s unconscionable,” said a statement from Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM), the ranking member of the Joint Economic Committee.
To provide more assistance for older Americans with higher health costs, the revised bill would allow people to deduct from their taxes all medical expenses that exceed 5.8 percent of their income. The current threshold is ten percent.
“This change provides the Senate flexibility to potentially enhance the tax credit for those ages 50 to 64 who may need additional assistance,” said a statement from House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady.
Four hundred health care organizations sent a letter on Tuesday to Ryan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, announcing their opposition to the bill because it reduces health coverage for vulernable groups, particulary those with mental illnesss and substance abuse problems.
The JEC analysis found the numbers of uninsured in 2018 would increase most under the legislation in California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Michigan. Premium hikes would be greatest in Alaska, North Carolina, Arizona, Oklahoma, Alabama, Vermont, Wyoming, New York, South Dakota and Montana.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump’s outreach and the new proposals “have assuaged (Republican House) members who had concerns or wanted to see some additional tightening," Spicer said.
But Spicer reiterated that Republicans who vote against the bill may play a price politically. "I think there's going to be a price to be paid. But it's going to be with their own voters, and they're going to have to go back and explain to them why they made a commitment to them, and then didn't follow through," he said.
Special interest groups are already stirring the pot.
The conservative Club for Growth, athough encouraged by the proposed changes in the bill, have launched $500,000 worth of TV and digital ads urging certain GOP House members to oppose the legislation.
The ads will target Leonard Lance (NJ), Tom MacArthur (NJ), John Katko (NY-24), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), Rob Wittman (VA), Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (FL), Peter King (NY), Charlie Dent (PA), Darrell Issa (CA) and Don Bacon (NE)
“The RyanCare bill fails to keep President Trump’s promises of interstate competition and health insurance deregulation,” said a statement from Club for Growth president David McIntosh. “Republicans promised a bill that would stop Obamacare’s taxes and mandates, and replace them with free-market reforms that will increase health insurance competition and drive down costs. RyanCare fails on those counts.’
In addition, Mike Needham,CEO of Heritage Action For America which opposes the bill, announced on Twitter that he would be monitoring how Republicans vote on the measure. Heritage Action opposes the legislation because it retains many of the Affordable Care Act’s insurance regulations.
Some Republicans lawmakers aren't happy that conservative opposition seems to be overshadowing the overall push for repealing Obamacare.
“I don’t think we can have a narrow view that it’s my way or the highway," said U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger, Republican from Charlotte, N.C., who supports the bill.
After the president's visit to Capitol Hill Tuesday, Pittenger said he thinks there's still time to bring enough "yes" votes on board this week to pass the bill. In an interview with McClatchy Tuesday, Pittenger said he's calling on conservatives to rally around what he believes would be a landmark piece of legislation to reduce health insurance regulations and keep federal Medicaid solvent.
Even if the measure passes the House, it faces an uphill struggle in the Senate where Sen. Tom Cotton (R-ARK), said Tuesday “I still cannot support the House health-care bill, nor would it pass the Senate.”
In a statement, Cotton said the proposed amendments do little to address the core problem of Obamacare: rising premiums and deductibles, which make insurance unaffordable.
“The House should continue its work on this bill,” Cotton’s statement said. “It’s more important to finally get health-care reform right than to get it fast.”
Anna Douglas and William Douglas contributed to this report.
Tony Pugh: 202-383-6013, @TonyPughDC
