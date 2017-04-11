National

April 11, 2017 11:26 AM

Dog opens at least 4 doors in a brazen escape from animal hospital, video shows

The Associated Press

STAFFORD, Va.

A dog who escaped from a Virginia animal hospital after opening several doors has been found and reunited with his owner.

Travis Campbell tells news outlets that his family was boarding their 10-year-old Great Pyrenees named General at the Aquia-Garrisonville Animal Hospital in Stafford while they vacationed in Virginia Beach when the dog left the clinic early Monday.

Surveillance video shows the 124-pound dog unlatching the door to his kennel and opening a second door before wandering down a hallway. Footage then shows General using his mouth to open another door.

The dog was seen in an office area before opening yet another door leading to a parking lot behind the building and walking out.

Campbell says General was eventually located after being found at a home nearby.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This April in the sky: Jupiter all night long, Lyrids meteor shower peaks

This April in the sky: Jupiter all night long, Lyrids meteor shower peaks 1:57

This April in the sky: Jupiter all night long, Lyrids meteor shower peaks
A carjacking while woman is pumping gas is caught on camera 0:28

A carjacking while woman is pumping gas is caught on camera
America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk 1:24

America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk

View More Video

Nation & World Videos