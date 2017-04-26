After 13 years at Saturn, Cassini spacecraft is ready for its grand finale

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:18 Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough? Pause 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 1:18 Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes 0:58 Hilton Head man performs CPR, saves woman's life 0:58 Five things to know about Mark Allen Keeney 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 3:01 Sacramento Stories: Bomb-laden train explosion in Roseville (April 28, 1973) 3:16 Go for a ride in a Google autonomous car 1:43 Agitated town hall crowd screams at Rep. Jeff Denham: 'Yes or no!' 1:32 Fatal stabbing on Bell Street Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

NASA's Cassini spacecraft faces one last perilous adventure around Saturn. Cassini will shoot the gap between Saturn and its rings, making its first pass through the narrow gap Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Twenty-two crossings are planned, about one a week, until September, when Cassini goes in and never comes out, vaporizing in Saturn's atmosphere. Here's a view of what the craft, launched in 1997, and reaching Saturn in 2004, has shown us. Video produced by David Caraccio photos and video courtesy of NASA