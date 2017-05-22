Trump’s rural voters fighting to keep their land from a growing web of pipelines

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Skateboarder flies from halfpipe onto his knees to propose to girlfriend Pause 0:26 Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:20 NYPD searching for service dog stolen from Army veteran in the Bronx 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:12 Fireflies perform mating ritual with synchronized blinking 0:17 Invasive red tail boa constrictor found in Florida park 3:03 Eighteen women graduate One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning and join the ranks as infantrymen 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad 0:58 Watch: Drone flies over California dam at risk of spillway collapse 1:38 'Don't wait for them. You lead' on health care, nurses' leader tells rally Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Gerhart family lives on 27 acres in the rural town of Huntingdon in central Pennsylvania. When they were told Sunoco Logistics was constructing a pipeline on their land and they had no choice in the matter, they responded with a tree sit as three acres of 80-year-old forest was razed in March of 2016. This spring, as Sunoco continues construction on the Mariner East 2 pipeline, the oil company will be met with a banner hanging high above the cleared trees that reads “You shall not pass.” Brittany Peterson McClatchy