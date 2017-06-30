Plane drops out of sky, explodes onto Interstate 405 freeway near Los Angeles

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:27 Watch several sharks swimming around legs of beachgoers in shallow water Pause 0:29 Motorist films plane crash from the freeway in Los Angeles 1:20 While owners worked out, their car was swallowed by this sinkhole in downtown St. Louis 0:45 A typically calm Apple store scene. Then, shots are fired and chaos erupts 5:24 Bullets fly, and police video puts you right in middle of lengthy gunfight 3:05 Police camera records a slow-speed chase with an 81-year-old woman on a coffee run 2:48 Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 1:04 Watch man yell 'Freedom' in live stream before running down 10 commandments monument 0:55 Mayflies swarm gas station 1:04 Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A fire official says two people have been injured after a small plane crashed on a freeway near a Southern California airport. Orange County Fire Capt. Larry Kurtz says the plane crashed on Interstate 405 near John Wayne Airport in Costa Mesa around 9:30

