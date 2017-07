The Worland, Wy., Fire Department extinguished a fire burning in a sulfur mound at a recycling plant on July 8, 2017. The pretty flames belied the danger associated with the burning compound and the need to safely put out the fire, which causes a noxious odor and, when mixed with water, creates sulfurous acid, (not to be confused with sulfuric acid), the fire department wrote on its Facebook page.