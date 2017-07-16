High amount of marijuana discovered in new Ford cars made in Mexico

It’s said that the new Ford Fusion has good space, but this likely isn’t what the company had in mind.
The Associated Press reports that more than 400 pounds of marijuana has been discovered inside 15 vehicles made in Mexico and sent to Ohio and Pennsylvania.
CNN reports that the marijuana captured is valued at $1 million. The pot was shaped into half-circle-shaped packages and hidden in the area where a spare tire would go.
Authorities in Ohio were alerted to the drugs by a service worker who found it during inspection, according to AP. The discovery led investigators to a rail yard where more marijuana was discovered. Pot was also found at dealerships in the two states.
“We’re aware of the situation and are taking it very seriously,” a Ford Motor Company spokesman told CNN on Saturday. “We are working with the FBI and Customs on an extensive investigation. We have confirmed that this is not happening at our plant or at our internal shipping yards.”
Comments