19 arrested, dozens of businesses damaged in second night of protests near St. Louis

Agitators smash windows in Delmar Loop as Stockley protests turn violent Warning: Explicit language. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, agitators began smashing windows of businesses up and down Delmar Boulevard. Police warned protesters to disperse or risk being arrested or targeted with chemical munitions. Warning: Explicit language. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, agitators began smashing windows of businesses up and down Delmar Boulevard. Police warned protesters to disperse or risk being arrested or targeted with chemical munitions. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

