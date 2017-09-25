National

Here’s how people disrespect the American flag every day, according to Flag Code

By Noel Harris

President Donald Trump recently stated on social media that athletes who don’t stand during the national anthem are “disrespecting our flag.”

His comments were mostly directed toward NFL players who have sat or knelt while “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played, an action started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last year.

While people will debate whether NFL stars or other athletes are disrespecting the flag, chances are you really have, according to guidelines in the United States Flag Code.

Section 176 of the code discusses respect for the flag. Some common forms of disrespect include:

▪ Clothing designed as the American flag.

▪ Carrying the flag horizontal to the ground and/or allowing it to touch anything beneath it.

▪ Putting any marks, words or images on the flag.

▪ Using the flag on advertisements.

▪ Folding the flag’s image into athletic logos or uniforms.

Are you guilty of any of these everyday violations? To learn more about how to respect the American flag, see the full code for more information.

  • How to truly respect the flag, according to U.S. Flag Code

    Amid controversy over the #TakeAKnee movement, here's a look at how U.S. Flag Code says we should treat the Star Spangled Banner.

