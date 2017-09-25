Here’s how people disrespect the American flag every day, according to Flag Code

President Donald Trump recently stated on social media that athletes who don’t stand during the national anthem are “disrespecting our flag.”
His comments were mostly directed toward NFL players who have sat or knelt while “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played, an action started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last year.
If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
While people will debate whether NFL stars or other athletes are disrespecting the flag, chances are you really have, according to guidelines in the United States Flag Code.
Section 176 of the code discusses respect for the flag. Some common forms of disrespect include:
▪ Clothing designed as the American flag.
▪ Carrying the flag horizontal to the ground and/or allowing it to touch anything beneath it.
▪ Putting any marks, words or images on the flag.
▪ Using the flag on advertisements.
▪ Folding the flag’s image into athletic logos or uniforms.
Are you guilty of any of these everyday violations? To learn more about how to respect the American flag, see the full code for more information.
