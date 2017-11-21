Want to comment on proposed fee increases at national parks? You just got more time

More Videos

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:47

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

Pause
A Grapevine victim of sex trafficking tells her story 2:15

A Grapevine victim of sex trafficking tells her story

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 3:19

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 1:39

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 3:09

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions 2:07

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions

The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento 1:48

The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento

'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017 1:09

'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017

  • Amazing sounds (and sights) of the wild at Yosemite, Yellowstone

    Yosemite and Yellowstone national parks recently paid tribute to World Listening Day with incredible videos concentrating on the sounds of nature - animals, water, weather. The videos are combined here.

Yosemite and Yellowstone national parks recently paid tribute to World Listening Day with incredible videos concentrating on the sounds of nature - animals, water, weather. The videos are combined here. Video courtesy Yosemite National Park and Yellowstone National Park Edited by David Caraccio
Yosemite and Yellowstone national parks recently paid tribute to World Listening Day with incredible videos concentrating on the sounds of nature - animals, water, weather. The videos are combined here. Video courtesy Yosemite National Park and Yellowstone National Park Edited by David Caraccio

National

Want to comment on proposed fee increases at national parks? You just got more time

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

November 21, 2017 10:12 PM

The National Park Service is planning on increasing fees during its busiest months, but has sought public comment on the matter.

The deadline was originally set for Thursday, but on Tuesday the comment period was extended to Dec. 22.

According to a Park Service release, a seven-day pass for vehicles at 17 popular national parks would be $70 during a five-month peak period. The suggested fee, more than double the current $30 being charged, would help raise revenue for improvements at the parks.

Interest from the public and Congress led to the extension.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

California is home to some of the 17 parks slated for the increase, including Yosemite, Joshua Tree and Sequoia & Kings Canyon. The list also includes the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Mount Rainier.

To comment, visit the NPS website or write to 1849 C St. NW, Mail Stop: 2346, Washington, DC 20240.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:47

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

Pause
A Grapevine victim of sex trafficking tells her story 2:15

A Grapevine victim of sex trafficking tells her story

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 3:19

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 1:39

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 3:09

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions 2:07

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions

The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento 1:48

The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento

'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017 1:09

'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017

  • This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

    A newly discovered object from another star system passing through our galaxy is dazzling scientists. This week (November 2017), astromers have been observing this first-ever confirmed interstellar visitor. NASA has released a video showing an artist’s concept of the object.

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

View More Video