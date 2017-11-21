Want to comment on proposed fee increases at national parks? You just got more time

The National Park Service is planning on increasing fees during its busiest months, but has sought public comment on the matter.
The deadline was originally set for Thursday, but on Tuesday the comment period was extended to Dec. 22.
According to a Park Service release, a seven-day pass for vehicles at 17 popular national parks would be $70 during a five-month peak period. The suggested fee, more than double the current $30 being charged, would help raise revenue for improvements at the parks.
Interest from the public and Congress led to the extension.
California is home to some of the 17 parks slated for the increase, including Yosemite, Joshua Tree and Sequoia & Kings Canyon. The list also includes the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Mount Rainier.
To comment, visit the NPS website or write to 1849 C St. NW, Mail Stop: 2346, Washington, DC 20240.
