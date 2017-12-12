How John Lennon, Mister Rogers and Lena Horne will ride and fly across U.S. next year

Images of a children’s television personality, an astronaut and two musicians will soon be seen regularly in neighborhoods across the United States.
The United States Postal Service on Tuesday gave a sneak peek at its 2018 stamp collection. Along with flags, flowers and other images, some well-known people will be featured.
Of the 21 designs released by the USPS, four people will be honored posthumously.
▪ Lena Horne: The award-winning singer, actress and activist had a career that spanned 70 years. She was 92 when she died in 2010.
▪ John Lennon: Known as one of the founders of the influential rock ’n’ roll group The Beatles, the musician and activist was shot to death in 1980. He was 40.
▪ Sally Ride: The physicist and astronaut was the first American woman in space in 1983. She died in 2012 at the age of 61.
▪ Fred Rogers: Known for the “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” children’s television show, Rogers was also a puppeteer, producer and Presbyterian minister. He was 74 when he died in 2003.
Other notable designs pay tribute to the Year of the Dog in the Lunar New Year series and the 200th anniversary of Illinois’ statehood.
Tuesday’s release is just a portion of the year’s collection, according to the release. USPS also encourages suggestions, but says approval can take at least three years.
