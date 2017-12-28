Smoking pot while pregnant? New study shows more California women are doing just that

2:39 Looking down on NYC, Colorado River, Hawaii: Best views of Earth from space in 2017 Pause

3:09 Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire?

2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates

0:31 The dangers of texting while driving

1:41 Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:09 Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy

1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18