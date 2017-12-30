More Videos

  • Watch boiling water turn to snow

    As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.
As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

National

Sharks are dying of ‘cold shock,’ and other signs of just how frigid it is out there

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

December 30, 2017 07:28 AM

UPDATED 27 MINUTES AGO

Newsflash: It’s cold outside.

Just how cold, though, depends on where one is standing. (Or swimming, if you’re a fish.)

shark
The bodies of two thresher sharks turned up dead on the coast of Cape Cod Bay Wednesday, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy reported.
Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Facebook screenshot

It was so cold Wednesday in Massachusetts that the bodies of two thresher sharks turned up dead on the coast of Cape Cod Bay. They washed ashore after the pair of males succumbed to “cold shock,” according to a Facebook post from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

“Both of these male sharks were nearly the same size and likely stranded due to cold shock,” the post read. “Morphometric data, organs and tissue samples were collected to be examined (once they thaw).”

The sharks washed up on Wellfleet and Skaket beaches, “the same beach cold shock turtles wash up on,” the conservancy said in a response to a question in the comments of its post. Wellfleet and Skaket beaches are about 60 miles offshore from Boston, to the southeast.

The Weather Channel reports the low temperature near the bay Wednesday was 17 degrees. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says recent water temperatures in the area have been as cold as 33.3 degrees.

Cold shock —or the sudden lowering of skin temperature —in humans results in at least three “potentially lethal shock responses,” according to the National Center for Cold Water Safety. Those responses are the loss of breathing control, heart-rate and blood pressure spikes and mental problems like disorientation and panic.

But there are more examples of just how cold it is getting as the Arctic storm has settled in over the Northeast. here as 2017 winds down.

It’s so cold that:

People making their own “snow.”

At Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire, the highest peak in the Northeast, one weather observer captured video as the minus-31-degree air turned a pitcher of boiling water into crystallized water flurries.

But that game isn’t all, well, fun and games. As more and more people tried to replicate the moment, more and more social media reports of scalding burns on people’s hands and arms poured in as well.

A dog froze ‘solid’ on a porch.

In Toledo, Ohio, authorities are pursuing charges against a dog owner whose American Bullie named Nanas was found “frozen solid” on the front porch, according to the Toledo Blade.

Nanas died, and Toledo Area Humane Society investigators rescued another shivering, underweight pup named Haze from inside the house, where the utilities had been disconnected, according to WTVG.

The Weather Channel warned those living in the East and the Midwest to expect record low temperatures through Tuesday.

Erie, Penn. is buried.

A two-day record snowfall for a 48-hour stretch fell on Erie starting on Christmas Eve, when 58 inches fell, according to the Washington Post.

It got up to 60 inches, and they were still counting as of Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

