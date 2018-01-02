A lunar eclipse visible in Miami on October 27, 2004.
A lunar eclipse visible in Miami on October 27, 2004. Tim Chapman Miami Herald
A lunar eclipse visible in Miami on October 27, 2004. Tim Chapman Miami Herald

National

The moon is about to do something it hasn’t done in more than 150 years

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

January 02, 2018 09:32 AM

Call it whatever you like — a blue red moon, a purple moon, a blood moon — but the moon will be a special sight on Jan. 31.

Three separate celestial events will occur simultaneously that night, resulting in what some are calling a super blue blood moon eclipse. The astronomical rarity hasn’t happened for more than 150 years, according to Space.com.

A super moon, like the one visible on New Year’s Day, is the term for when a full moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, appearing bigger and brighter than normal.

On Jan. 31, the moon will be full for the second time in a month, a rare occasion — it happens once every two and a half years — known as a blue moon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

To top it off, there will also be a total lunar eclipse. But unlike last year’s solar eclipse, this skywatching event isn’t going to be as visible in the continental United States. The best views of the middle-of-the-night eclipse will be in central and eastern Asia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia, according to Space.com, although Alaska and Hawaii will get a glimpse, too.

For the rest of the U.S., the eclipse will come too close to when the moon sets for the phenomenon to be visible.

In Florida, the view will be terrible, said Florida International University astronomy professor Caroline Simpson. However, lunar eclipses aren’t particularly rare.

“We’ll have a better shot in a few years,” she said.

Because of the way the light filters through the atmosphere during an eclipse, blue light is bounced away from the moon, while red light is reflected. The eclipsed moon’s reddish color earned it the nickname blood moon.

“We’re seeing all of the Earth’s sunrises and sunsets at that moment reflected from the surface of the Moon,” Sarah Noble, a Program Scientist at NASA headquarters, said in a release.

Scientifically, Simpson said, the event is pretty meaningless. The moon’s orbit is well-studied and well-understood by scientists. The real impact, she said, is how astronomical events like this get people interested in science.

“Anything that keeps people interested in science and makes them realize science is important is a good thing,” she said.

More Videos

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car 0:27

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car

Pause
Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire? 3:09

Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire?

Learn more about the series of supermoons headed for the celestial stage 3:43

Learn more about the series of supermoons headed for the celestial stage

Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples 1:31

Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 3:19

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters

Watch this sheriff's deputy's frightening close call on the side of the highway 1:04

Watch this sheriff's deputy's frightening close call on the side of the highway

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there 3:38

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters 3:19

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters

HIV and AIDS: The push to stop the virus 3:07

HIV and AIDS: The push to stop the virus

  • NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

    The work we do, which will continue in 2018, helps the United States maintain its world leadership in space exploration and scientific discovery. Launches, discoveries and more exploration await in the year ahead.

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

The work we do, which will continue in 2018, helps the United States maintain its world leadership in space exploration and scientific discovery. Launches, discoveries and more exploration await in the year ahead.

NASA

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car 0:27

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car

Pause
Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire? 3:09

Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire?

Learn more about the series of supermoons headed for the celestial stage 3:43

Learn more about the series of supermoons headed for the celestial stage

Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples 1:31

Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 3:19

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters

Watch this sheriff's deputy's frightening close call on the side of the highway 1:04

Watch this sheriff's deputy's frightening close call on the side of the highway

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there 3:38

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters 3:19

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters

HIV and AIDS: The push to stop the virus 3:07

HIV and AIDS: The push to stop the virus

  • Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car

    Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin rescued an 89-year-old man from a vehicle that went into the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida on December 30, 2017. They saw a car go into the water and launched a boat crew to assist the man. They broke the car’s window and rescued the man from the vehicle.

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car

View More Video