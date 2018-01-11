Woman returns from a trip to find another family living in her home

More Videos 0:47 How cute is this baby sloth, just introduced to the public Pause 0:34 'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34 Oprah Winfrey shows deep mud in her garden, rescue helicopters overhead in Montecito 2:33 When home associations go bad 0:25 Raleigh homeless robbed 1:44 'Don’t go into the water' warns vibrio victim's daughter 1:42 The Mississippi Sound is a healthy body of water 3:19 The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters 1:13 Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort 3:17 Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there Katherine Lang, of Beaufort, went on a 10-day trip to California to visit her grandchildren. When she came to check the home in Pigeon Point that she is renovating, she got quite the surprise. Katherine Lang, of Beaufort, went on a 10-day trip to California to visit her grandchildren. When she came to check the home in Pigeon Point that she is renovating, she got quite the surprise. Delayna Earley Staff video

