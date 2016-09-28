One big mystery remains in Malaysian airliner probe: Who actually ordered shoot-down?

0:53 Myanmar temblor damages ancient temples Pause

2:45 This is Chernobyl: 30 years after the nuclear disaster

0:38 Belgium police release video of Brussels bombing suspect with hat after blasts

2:36 Terror in Brussels

3:12 Video: A look at the raid that re-captured El Chapo, as it unfolds from a Marine's POV

2:42 Heroes of train attack honored in Sacramento hometown parade

1:59 Trump, Clinton and Katy Perry make case to voters, only one does it naked

1:09 Sean Thompson, pie wielding activist, attends City Council meeting

3:13 Republic FC's Paul Buckle 'very proud' of his champions

1:27 Sacramento's Mayor-Elect Darrell Steinberg backs Measure G