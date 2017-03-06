Why are pandas black and white? The answer is, err, not so black and white

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub Pause

0:29 Panda tumbles around in D.C. snow

1:05 Get a peek at how Union Pacific plans to avoid train crashes

2:14 CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service

1:06 Milestone at damaged Oroville Dam

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:15 Underground earth home built to withstand all four seasons

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week