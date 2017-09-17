Man’s penis gets stuck in a weight at the gym. Firefighters had to be called

Firefighters in Worms, Germany, spent three hours Friday cutting a man’s penis free from a set of weights.
Yes, you read that correctly.
The man somehow got his penis stuck inside a 2.6 kg weight plate, Worms firefighters report on Facebook. He went to a hospital, weight and all, for help. The hospital called firefighters for assistance.
A fire crew spent three hours removing the weight using a grinder and hydraulic cutter. The Facebook post includes a photo of the weight cut into five pieces.
“Please do not imitate such actions,” firefighters advised.
Einsatzbericht: Kurioser Trainingsunfall - Hilfeleistung fürs KlinikumWie heikel so mancher Einsatz unserer Feuerwehr...Posted by Feuerwehr Worms on Friday, September 15, 2017
