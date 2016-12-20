Donald Trump and black colleges are getting to know each other

0:26 Jerry Brown signs climate bill: 'This is big' Pause

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

0:54 Video: Ken Cooley shares his memories of Yosemite

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

8:23 How to use an epinephrine autoinjector

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'