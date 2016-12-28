Report: Eight years of Obama vacations cost $85 million

0:52 Caught on camera: Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto mall Pause

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action

1:04 Kamala Harris prays with pastors in Long Beach

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'

0:56 Prosecutor in Stanford swimmer case urges tougher sexual assault laws