DNC picks former Labor Secretary Tom Perez as new chair

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab Pause

1:39 Dianne Feinstein says banning Steve Bannon to Russia is a 'nice thought'

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

0:37 California Assembly Republicans try to take on majority Democrats

2:12 State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from California Senate floor

0:39 California Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from Senate floor after speaking against Tom Hayden

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second

0:55 Oroville Dam spillways weather latest storm as inflow of water slows

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says