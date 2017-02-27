House intel probe of Trump Russia ties now focused on who outed Flynn

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade Pause

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

2:24 Watch massive rockslide that closed Highway 299 in Northern California

2:23 Darrell Issa explains why he wants probe of Russia

1:44 Caltrans working to remove loose rocks before opening Highway 41

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

2:12 State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from California Senate floor

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s